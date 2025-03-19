Sports

DSC's Table Tennis Tournament kicks off with top performance by Mandal Bishal, Dhimahi Kabrawala

Day 1 of the Dream Sports U15 Table Tennis Championship sees standout performances in Chennai
Mar 19, 2025, 06:50 AM
U15 Table Tennis Championship

Chennai: The Dream Sports Championship U15 Table Tennis Tournament kicked off on March 17, and Day 1 was filled with impressive displays of skill and technique.

The day commenced with an inspiring orientation session led by Table Tennis legend Sharath Kamal, Dream Sports Foundation's Sr. Program Director Navin Fernandes, and Deepak Malik, Co-founder and COO of Stupa Analytics, who addressed the young athletes and set the stage for an exciting competition, according to the Dream Sports Foundation press release.

On Day 1, K Akshay Bhushan and Chakraborty Shrestho delivered standout performances in the U15 boys' category, while Dhar Shreya and Jitnada Unjit dominated the girls competition.

Akshay delivered the most dominant performance of the day. In his match against Bhiwandkar Param, Bhushan secured a commanding 3-0 victory with scores of 11-1, 12-10, and 11-8. Chakraborty Shrestho engaged in a marathon five-game thriller against Dhariwal Siddhanth. Shrestho faced fierce resistance, ultimately prevailing 3-2 with scores of 11-2, 10-12, 11-6, 15-17, and 13-11.

Dhar Shreya delivered the most clinical performance of the day against Dhimahi Kabrawala, gaining a comprehensive 3-0 win, posting impressive scores of 11-4, 11-8, and 11-1. Jitnada Unjit starred in her match against Singhal Akanksha, securing a convincing 3-0 win with scores of 11-2, 11-9, and 11-5.

