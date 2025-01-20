Djokovic vs. Alcaraz Headlines Australian Open Quarterfinal Showdowns

Melbourne: The quarterfinal line-ups for the ongoing Australian Open quarterfinals have been confirmed, with the headlining clash being between Carlos Alcaraz and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic being a major highlight.

Djokovic is set to take on Alcaraz, who both are heading into the quarterfinals with wins over Jiri Lehecka and Jack Draper.

The defending champion Jannik Sinner secured a hard-fought win in a physically demanding fourth-round tie against Holger Rune, which saw him take medical timeout but secure a victory. The Italian will be playing against local favourite Alex De Minaur, who reached the quarterfinals of his home Grand Slam for the first time ever by defeating American starlet Alex Michelsen in straight sets.

Also, the world number two Alexander Zverev, who defeated France's Ugo Humbert, will be taking on America's rising star, Tommy Paul, who ousted Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1, 6-1, 6-1, as per Olympics.com.

Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, who is making his first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance, is the only unseeded player and will be up against Ben Shelton, who made it to the final eight after his 38-year-old opponent Gael Monfils retired due to injury.

The women's draw features the world number one and two Aryna Sabalenka, the defending champion and Iga Swiatek, who are yet to drop a set. The third-seed Coco Gauff is also in sensational form heading into the final eight phases.

Sabalenka has looked imperious so far, the reigning champion went past Mirra Andreeva 6-1, 6-2 with an eye on the third successive title in Australia. On the other hand, her opponent, 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova produced a strong performance against the Paris Olympics 2024 silver medalist Donna Vekic to book her spot in the quarterfinals.

Swiatek also was merciless against German's Eva Lys in her round of 16 match, securing her third quarterfinal spot in Australian Open in her career, with her opponent being the eighth-ranked Emma Navarro. Emma got better of the ninth-seed Daria Kasatkina in a three-set thriller.

Gauff, the world number three, in a gutsy display, downed the Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Belinda Bencic, booking a quarterfinal match against Paula Badosa, who is going to play her first-ever Australian Open quarterfinal and overall third QF at any Grand Slam.

The Paris Olympics bronze medalist Elina Svitolina will be gunning for her first-ever Australian Open semifinal as she battles USA's Madison Keys, who eliminated sixth seed Elena Rybakina over three sets in the previous round.

Australian Open men's quarterfinal matches:

Tuesday, January 21

Tommy Paul vs Alexander Zverev (Not before (NB) 2pm)

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz (From 7pm)

Wednesday, January 22

Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur

Ben Shelton vs Lorenzo Sonego

Australian Open 2025 women's quarterfinal matches

Tuesday January 21

Coco Gauff vs Paula Badosa

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Wednesday January 22

Michelle Keys vs Elina Svitolina.

Emma Navarro vs Iga Swiatek.

