Tennis Premier League is fun, exciting, and perfect for everyone to enjoy, says Rohan Bopanna

Ahmedabad, Dec 8 (IANS) Former Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna called the commencement of the seventh season of Tennis Premier League (TPL) fun, exciting, and for everyone to enjoy. The TPL is all set for its seventh season, taking place at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium from December 9 to 14. With the league completing seven consecutive editions, it becomes only the fourth sports league in India to achieve this milestone.

This season also marks a major expansion as TPL moves outside Maharashtra for the first time. By bringing the tournament to Ahmedabad, the league continues to broaden its reach and build new communities of tennis fans across India.

Season 7 promises a high-energy week of tennis with a strong line-up of top 50-ranked international players competing alongside India’s leading talents. Eight franchises will feature in TPL’s fast-paced, four-round format of Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles, Men’s Singles, and Men’s Doubles, with each round worth 25 points.

Each team will play five league matches from 9 to 13 December, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals and final on 14 December.

Season 7 will feature a star-studded roster, including Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna, World No. 26 Luciano Darderi, and Britain’s top tennis star Dan Evans. India’s leading talents, such as Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Sahaja Yamalapalli, also add depth to an already competitive field. With marquee players headlining every team, the competition is set for a tightly contested week.

Rohan Bopanna of SG Pipers Bengaluru said, “Twenty-five game points make the matches fast and exciting, and now that I have retired, this format is perfect for me. It is fun, high-energy, and for youngsters, it is a fantastic format to watch and play. Every point is important, and you need to start strong from the very first rally. Being televised means fans get to enjoy every player in action, not just the top stars. Tournaments like TPL give everyone across the country the chance to follow all the players, and that is amazing.”

Luciano Darderi, who will represent the Rajasthan Rangers, added, “I am excited to be part of the Tennis Premier League for the first time and to represent the Rajasthan Rangers. I have heard a lot about the energy of the league and the passion Indian fans bring to every match. Playing in this format will be a new experience for me, and I am looking forward to contributing to the team and enjoying the atmosphere in Ahmedabad.”

Dan Evans, who will represent the Gurgaon Grand Slammers, said, “It is great to be here in India for the first time. I am really looking forward to joining the team and representing the Gurgaon Grand Slammers. I have always enjoyed playing in India, and I know how passionate the fans are here. The TPL format is fast and competitive, and I am excited to be part of this team environment and contribute to a strong campaign in Ahmedabad.”

