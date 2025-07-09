Tennis: Karan Singh becomes India’s No. 2 ranked player

Chandigarh, July 9 (IANS) Karan Singh has climbed to a career-high ranking of World No. 426 in the latest ATP Rankings, making him the second-ranked Indian singles player, just behind India’s No.1 Sumit Nagal (World No. 307). With an 11-place jump from 437, Karan has claimed the No. 2 spot among Indian men in the ATP singles standings.

This ranking leap comes on the back of an impressive run of form for the 22-year-old, who has featured in three consecutive ITF World Tennis Tour M15 finals between May and June 2025, winning his maiden ITF title in Tehran, Iran, against Aleksandr Lobanov in straight sets 7-6, 6-2, and finishing runner-up in the other two at Tehran and Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Most recently, Karan, who is with Roundglass Tennis Academy, competed in the ITF World Tour M25 tournament in Monastir, Tunisia, where he delivered a gritty performance to reach the quarterfinals. He narrowly lost to Italy’s Fabrizio Andaloro in a thrilling three-set match: 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(7).

“This ranking jump is a reward for Karan’s resilience, discipline, and consistent performances over the last few months. We’ve focused on building not just his physical game, but his tactical maturity and mental resilience. Breaking into the top 500 is a big step, and to become India’s No. 2 at this stage of his career shows his hunger and potential. We believe this upward trajectory will continue in the months to come," said Aditya Sachdeva, Technical Director of Roundglass Tennis Academy.

Karan has been steadily progressing since his Davis Cup debut win for India in February 2025, where he helped the team seal a 4-0 win in the World Group I Playoff. He is currently part of the ATP Challenger Tour swing in India, using these higher-tier tournaments to push toward further ATP ranking gains.

