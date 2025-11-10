Tector backs Ireland to rise above Bangladesh challenge despite spin threat

Sylhet, Nov 10 (IANS) Ireland batter Harry Tector has encouraged his teammates to approach the conditions in Sylhet with an open mind ahead of their upcoming first Test against Bangladesh.

Facing Bangladesh on their home ground presents a tough challenge for the visitors, with spin bowling likely to be a decisive factor in the outcome of the two-Test series, which starts on Tuesday.

Although Tector recognised the strength of Bangladesh’s spin attack, the Irish right-hander emphasised that his teammates shouldn’t let that aspect dominate their play focus.

“Everyone seems to have a take on what the pitches will be like in Bangladesh, but I think you can get caught up in that too much," Tector said.

"I think it's important as players - and particularly as batters - to just assess conditions on the morning of the game, what it looks like, what it's like overhead. Once you're out there reacting to what you think the pitch is doing you that the practice you’ve put in is going to hold you in good stead for whatever the conditions and the bowlers dictate to you.

"I think you have to be prepared for everything. I'm not too concerned with what they produce. I back us to perform on it and, hopefully, out-perform them on those wickets.”

Tector made his Test debut in Bangladesh, scoring two half-centuries in a seven-wicket defeat to Shakib Al Hasan’s side in 2023. Since then, the right-hander has appeared in six more Tests as Ireland continue adjusting to the challenges of red-ball cricket.

Ireland head into the series in strong form, having won their last three Tests. Their most recent victory came in February against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, where they triumphed by 63 runs. Although Tector had a quiet game with the bat, all-rounder Andy McBrine excelled with an unbeaten 90 in the first innings and took four wickets across the match.

That winning streak boosts Ireland's confidence ahead of their return to Bangladesh, though Tector remains well aware of the challenge the hosts present over the two-match series.

“It's only our second time to play a multi-Test series, so we're all looking forward to that. And I think there's a very big amount of pride and motivation in the group. Coming off, three Test wins in a row, we just need to keep putting markers down to know that we're competing and performing at the highest level of cricket," Tector said.

“I think everyone is under no illusions of how hard this series is going to be against Bangladesh in their own conditions. I think if you look at it, any team that wins away in Bangladesh has played really, really well.

"And so we know it's going to be difficult, but I think everyone's really excited to go out there and we have the confidence in the group to know that if we do the right things - with the bat and the ball and take our catches in the field - that we can produce results in Test cricket.”

