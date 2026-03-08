'Team India will lift trophy': Fans excited for T20 World Cup final showdown

Ahmedabad, March 8 (IANS) After more than a month of thrilling encounters and nail-biting finishes, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has reached its grand finale, with India set to face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Cricket fans across the country are brimming with excitement and confidence, expressing strong belief that Team India will lift the coveted trophy.

The highly anticipated clash has sparked celebrations and prayers in many parts of the country, with fans performing special rituals and havans to wish the Indian team success in the final.

In Ahmedabad, thousands of fans from across India have gathered to witness the historic match live. Many supporters arrived at the Ahmedabad Railway Station early in the morning, carrying Indian jerseys, flags, and banners. The atmosphere around the city has turned festive as cricket lovers pour in from different states.

One cricket enthusiast who travelled from Pune said, “We have come all the way from Pune to watch the India-New Zealand match. It is going to be a very exciting match today, and India will win. There is a lot of thrill and excitement among everyone.”

Another fan, who had just arrived by train, shared his excitement and said, “We booked the tickets through BookMyShow and have just gotten off the train. I am very happy to be here and extremely excited to watch the match live.”

The excitement is not limited to domestic fans. One supporter who currently lives abroad said he had travelled especially for the final. “I am originally from India, but currently I live in Australia. We came here especially to watch the final match and support Team India,” he said.

Renowned spiritual orator Jaya Kishori also expressed optimism about India’s chances in the final. Speaking about the match, she said, “I am very happy, and my prayer to God is that India wins the final. We have the best players in our team, and I believe they will win.”

Meanwhile, to facilitate cricket enthusiasts travelling for the match, Indian Railways introduced a special air-conditioned train, numbered 04062, from New Delhi Railway Station to Sabarmati Station in Ahmedabad.

A fan travelling on the special train from New Delhi thanked the railways for the initiative and said, “We are going to watch the match in Ahmedabad. This is not the first time the railways have arranged such a facility. Even during the 2023 final, they had provided a similar service. We are very excited and grateful for this initiative.”

Across the country, fans have been offering prayers for India’s victory. In Varanasi, cricket lovers performed a special havan at Assi Ghat, praying for the team’s success in the final.

One fan in Varanasi said, “We hope that India will play very well and continue performing like this. The most important thing is that our players are currently in very good form.”

Another supporter added, “Today is the big match between India and New Zealand. We performed a special havan and prayers so that our team plays well and wins the World Cup.”

Similar scenes were witnessed in Mysuru, Karnataka, where devotees offered special prayers at the Ganapati Temple for the Indian team’s victory. Fans in Churu, Rajasthan, also expressed confidence that Team India would make history with a win in the final.

In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a cricket fan said, “Today is India’s final match against New Zealand, and I sincerely hope that India wins the World Cup.”

Earlier, India secured their place in the final after defeating England by seven wickets in the semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. New Zealand also reached the final by beating South Africa by nine wickets at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

--IANS

