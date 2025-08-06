Tauson stuns Keys; faces Osaka in Montreal semifinals

Montreal, Aug 6 (IANS) Clara Tauson scored a 6-1, 6-4 win over reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys at the Canadian Open to move into her second WTA 1000 semifinal of 2025.

Tauson needed just 27 minutes to win the opening set, and while the second set proved more challenging for Tauson, the late push by Keys came too late. With back-to-back wins over Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys, Tauson has notched multiple Top 10 victories at a single tournament for the first time in her career, earning her spot in a seventh WTA semifinal, WTA reports.

Tauson will next face four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, who punched her own ticket to the semis in an equally dominant 6-2, 6-2 display against No. 10 seed Elina Svitolina.

Osaka defeated Svitolina for the fifth time in eight matches to reach the Canadian Open semifinal for the first time in her career. Overall, the win sends Osaka into her sixth WTA 1000 semifinal -- and her first since Miami in 2022.

And with Victoria Mboko also advancing to the semifinals Monday, it’s the first time two unseeded players have made the semifinals at the Canadian Open since Jessica Pegula and Camila Giorgi in 2021.

Speaking about her semifinal matchup with Tauson, Osaka said, “She’s really tough. I played her in Auckland this year and I had to stop halfway because I was injured. So, I’m really excited that I’m healthy and I hope that it’s a good match for everyone that comes and watches.”

Osaka and Tauson's semifinal meeting will be their second career matchup. Tauson won their first in Auckland earlier this year. In that match, Osaka was forced to retire after winning the opening set 6-4.

--IANS

