Tanvi stuns 7th seed, Ayush upsets world No. 6 to enter BWF US open finals

Council Bluffs (US), June 29 (IANS) Sixteen-year-old Tanvi Sharma overcame Ukraine’s Polina Buhrova, while 20-year-old Ayush Shetty made his career’s biggest final with the sensational upset of world No.6 Chou Tien Chen at the Mid-America Center to enter their respective finals at the BWF US Open.

Tanvi defeated World No. 40 Burhova 21-14, 21-16 in the women’s singles event, wrapping up the match in just 34 minutes. The 16-year-old Indian, currently ranked World No. 66, won the Denmark Challenge in May and has been in a Super 100 final at the Odisha Masters last year.

"She sets the trap, lets the best fall into it. Our Teen Titan is Intelligent. Smart. Gutsy. Measured shots, fearless play — and she’s winning hearts, one rally at a time!" BAI hailed the teenager in its X post.

Tanvi, who trains at the Badminton Association of India's (BAI) National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, will now face World No. 21 Beiwen Zhang of China in the summit clash.

World No.34 Shetty avenged his semifinal loss to Chou in the semifinals of the Taipei Open 2025, fighting off a close first-game loss to beat Chou 21-23 21-15 21-14.

In the final, Shetty faces Brian Yang, who had a comfortable win over Liao Jhuo Fu, 21-10 21-12. Shetty will fancy his chances of winning his first World Tour title as he has a 2-0 record over Yang.

"Sixteen-year-old Tanvi Sharma and 20-year-old Ayush Shetty stole the show on semifinals day at the #USOpen2025," BWF shared on X.

Earlier, Tanvi outclassed Thailand's Pitchamon Opatniputh, the world No. 58 and the 2023 junior world champion, 21-18, 21-16 in straight games in the quarter-final.

On the other hand, Ayush registered a hard-fought 21-12, 13-21, 21-15 win over compatriot Tharun Mannepalli, world No. 54, in the men's singles round of 16.

--IANS

bc/