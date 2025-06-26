Tanvi, Bhargava-Viswa Tej to lead India’s squad for Asian Jr Badminton C’ships; camp starts July 4 in Guwahati

Guwahati, June 26 (IANS) Badminton Asia Women’s Team gold medallist Tanvi Sharma, Junior World No. 1 men’s doubles pair Bhargava Ram Arigela & Viswa Tej Gibburu will spearhead a power-packed 19-member Indian squad for the Badminton Asian Junior Championships 2025, Team & Individual, set to be held in Solo, Indonesia from July 18 to 27.

The team event is scheduled from July 18 to 22 and individual events from July 23 to 27.

Tanvi, currently ranked World No. 2 in the BWF Junior rankings, who will anchor India’s women’s singles challenge. Rounak Chouhan, ranked World No. 12 in boys’ singles, adds depth to the men’s side.

Vennala Kalagotla will feature in both singles and doubles, while the headline act in men’s doubles, Bhargava and Viswa Tej, will aim to extend their dominance as the top-ranked junior pair globally.

India has so far secured nine medals at the U‑19 Asian Junior Championships, with stars like PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen clinching gold in past editions. The current batch will look to carry that legacy forward and mount a serious title challenge in Solo.

The team event will adopt a relay format, with the first side to reach 110 points declared the winner. It will begin with a group stage, followed by knockout rounds, with the top two teams from each group advancing.

The championships are also viewed as a key stepping stone toward the BWF Junior World Championships, which will be held at the state-of-the-art National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati later this year.

To prepare, the full squad will report to a national preparatory camp at NCE Guwahati, from July 4 to 15. The camp will focus on refining match readiness, sharpening game plans, and fostering synergy across categories. With top juniors gathered under one roof, the camp is expected to provide the foundation for a strong continental showing.

Speaking on the occasion, Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary Sanjay Mishra, said, "India’s junior circuit is producing world‑class talent, and this camp is where raw potential will be sharpened into medal‑winning form. With top junior shuttlers like Tanvi (Sharma), Rounak (Chouhan), Bhargava (Ram) & Viswa Tej (Gobburu), Vennala (Kalagotla), Rujula (Ramu) and all the others, our goal is not just medals in Asia, but preparedness for the Junior Worlds and beyond."

India’s 19-Member Squad:

Men's Singles: Ansh Negi, Hmar Lalthazuala, Rounak Chouhan, Pranauv Ram Nagalingam

Women's Singles: Rujula Ramu, Tanvi Sharma, Tanvi Reddy Andluri, Vennala Kalagotla

Men's Doubles: Bhavya Chhabra/Param Choudhary, Bhargav Ram Arigela/Viswa Tej Gobburu

Women's Doubles: Vennala Kalagotla/Reshika Uthayasooriyan, Gayatri Rawat/Mansa Rawat

Mixed Doubles: Vishnu Kedhar Kode/Keerthy Manchala, C Lalramsanga/Taarini Suri

