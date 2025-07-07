Tanisha, Nazma, Monika & Purva emerge as top buys at DPL women's auction

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Tanisha Singh, Nazma, Monika, and Purva Siwach emerged as top buys as Central Delhi Queens, North Delhi Strikers, East Delhi Riders, and South Delhi Superstarz completed their women's squads for the Delhi Premier League (DPL) Season 2.

The DPL auction saw intense bidding as franchises went big on standout performers Tanisha (Rs 13 lakh), Nazma (Rs 12.5 lakh), Monika (Rs 10 lakh), and Purva Siwach (Rs 9.75 lakh).

Speaking on the occasion, Rohan Jaitley, DDCA president, said, “It’s a proud moment for us. The DPL has been one of the few leagues to include a women’s edition from the start. This season, we’ve expanded participation and strengthened the domestic structure.

"Over 600 girls took part in our recent club-level tournament — a big step for women’s cricket in Delhi. With growing interest and talent, we aim to add more teams, more players, and more matches in the coming seasons.”

The Central Delhi Queens, who had earlier retained Deeksha Sharma, added experienced campaigner Monika for Rs 10 lakh and smartly used the Right to Match (RTM) card to bring back promising spinner Parunika Sisodia.

East Delhi Riders showed their faith in experienced India batter Priya Punia, retaining her ahead of the auction for her consistent and dependable performances. At the auction table, the franchise further strengthened their squad by investing in talented all-rounder Purva Siwach and left-arm medium pacer Pragya Rawat, both seen as exciting prospects for the upcoming season.

North Delhi Strikers had already secured Upasana Yadav ahead of the auction, and further bolstered their squad with the inclusion of Nazma, a sought-after player who sparked a bidding war between Central Delhi Queens and South Delhi Superstarz. Eventually, the Strikers exercised their Right to Match (RTM) to bring her back into the fold.

South Delhi Superstarz retained star batter Shweta Sehrawat ahead of the auction and made a significant investment to sign rising talents like Tanisha and Ekta Bhadana, signalling their intent to build a strong and youthful squad.

