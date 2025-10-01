Tamil Nadu Open 2025: Arjun Prasad climbs into halfway lead

Coimbatore, Oct 1 (IANS) Delhi’s Arjun Prasad produced a steady two-under 70 to climb into the halfway lead at the INR 1 crore Tamil Nadu Open 2025 played at the Coimbatore Golf Club. Arjun (70-70), who was overnight third and one shot off the lead, emerged leader by one shot after the second round as he totaled four-under 140.

Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain (69-72), the overnight joint leader, slipped to second position at three-under 141 as a result of his round of even-par 72 on Wednesday.

On another tough day for scoring where the winds played havoc, Pune’s Pranav Mardikar carded the lowest score of 69 to move up 11 spots into tied third place at two-under 142 along with Ahmedabad’s Anshul Patel (71).

Delhi’s Anshul Kabthiyal also matched the day’s lowest of 69 to be placed fifth at one-under 143. Gaurav Pratap Singh, the overnight joint leader along with Jamal, returned a 79 on Wednesday to drop down to tied 20th place at four-over 148.

Chennai’s S. Prasanth (77-71) was the only Tamil Nadu-based professional to make the cut as he too was placed tied 20th.

The cut came down at eight-over 152. Fifty-two professionals made the cut.

Arjun Prasad, currently ranked second in the 2025 PGTI Order of Merit and chasing his maiden title, began the day with a bogey on the first. Arjun then added two birdies and another bogey on the front-nine to make the turn at level-par. Thereafter, Prasad had a much better back-nine where he collected two birdies thanks to a couple of 15-feet conversions.

Arjun said, “I kept the ball in play for most part of the day. Initially, I missed a few greens but then I kept creating chances for myself. I also made a few good par-saves.

“The pin positions weren’t easy today so being on the right side of the hole was important. In these conditions it is important to understand how to play with or against the wind. I feel I did that well today.”

Jamal Hossain, the winner in Hyderabad last week, had three birdies and three bogeys to show on his card.

