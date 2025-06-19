'Take your time': Shastri's words of wisdom to Gill ahead of Test captaincy debut

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) As India prepares to begin a new era in Test cricket under the leadership of Shubman Gill, former head coach Ravi Shastri has shared a few thoughtful words of advice for the young skipper.

Speaking on The ICC Review, Shastri urged Gill to stay patient and composed as he steps into one of the most challenging roles in world cricket - leading India in a five-match Test series in England.

“I think, take your time,” Shastri said, offering his guidance to the 25-year-old.

“It’s not going to be easy. He's been asked to do a tough job - that is to captain India on a tour of England.”

With veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli recently announcing their retirement from the longest format, Gill has been handed the responsibility of leading a relatively young Indian side. The upcoming series, beginning on June 20 at Headingley, also marks India’s first assignment in the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Despite Gill’s relatively modest record in red-ball cricket - 1,893 runs at an average of 35.05 in 32 Tests - Shastri remains optimistic. He believes the tour will serve as a vital phase in Gill’s leadership journey.

“It’s never easy,” Shastri continued, “but I think he will learn from this exposure.”

Shastri also reflected on Gill’s recent leadership stint in the IPL 2025, where the youngster captained Gujarat Titans. While the team fell short in the Eliminator, Gill’s calm and composed demeanour stood out to the former India coach.

“What I saw of him in the IPL with the Gujarat Titans, he seemed very composed and calm. He's got a good temperament.”

Gill, who has also been in impressive form in white-ball cricket this year, scored a half-century in India’s recent intra-squad match in Beckenham, signalling his readiness for the challenge ahead. The Test series in England, however, presents a different kind of examination - one that has historically tested the technique and temperament of even India’s most established players.

The tour is also an opportunity for India to break their 17-year Test drought in England, with the last win coming in 2007 under Rahul Dravid’s captaincy.

Shastri concluded by highlighting the broader significance of the journey ahead for Gill. “He’s matured as an individual, he’s got some young players around with him, and I think it’s a learning curve as far as Shubman Gill goes.”

--IANS

hs/ab