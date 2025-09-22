‘Take this responsibility…’: Yograj Singh advises Kapil Dev

Chandigarh, Sep 22 (IANS) Former India cricketer Yograj Singh, father of 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh and well-known for his bold remarks, has urged legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev to take on the responsibility of grooming the next generation of Indian cricketers.

In a candid interaction with IANS, Yograj recalled his long association with the 1983 World Cup-winning captain, describing Kapil as both a childhood friend and an extraordinary player.

“Kapil Dev was my childhood friend, and he was a truly great cricketer. Players like him are not born every day. He was fearless and brave. The way I know him, not even his own mother or family would know him, because we spent so much time together,” Yograj said.

He credited Kapil with having a rare and deep understanding of cricket. “How to bowl inside, how to bowl outside—he knows it all. I believe every cricketer, whether it’s Kapil Dev or anyone else, should help produce at least one player, one fast bowler for India. That alone would be like planting a tree in their name,” he explained.

“If you give to the nation, to the world—even if you go hungry yourself but feed someone else—then God opens treasures for you.”

The former cricketer further broadened his message, calling upon all Indian players, past and present, to contribute towards building the future of Indian cricket.

“It shouldn’t just be Kapil Dev. Every cricketer should take this responsibility. If each of them helps produce even a single player for India, then, by God’s grace, the country will have so many great cricketers that in the coming years, no team will be able to defeat India,” Yograj added.

