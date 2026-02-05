T20 World Cup: SLC writes to PCB on possible losses over cancellation of India-Pakistan clash

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The Pakistan government's unilateral decision to not allow their team from playing against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on February 15 has thrown the finances of Sri Lanka Cricket in a lurch with the co-hosts now taking up the issue with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their expected losses, reports said on Thursday.

The T20 World Cup co-hosts, Sri Lanka Cricket, have now written to the PCB, highlighting major losses following Pakistan’s decision not to play India in Colombo, noting that all match arrangements were already completed.

"Massive hotel cancellations have also been reported in Colombo, impacting the tourism sector. The letter recalls Sri Lanka’s past support to Pakistan during difficult periods and urges reconsideration," the SLC wrote in its letter to PCB.

However, a former Pakistan cricketer has dismissed the move by SLC and said the matter is in the ICC court.

“What difference would it make if Sri Lanka Cricket writes to the Pakistan Cricket Board? The issue now rests with the International Cricket Council, and the PCB has already been directed by the Government of Pakistan not to play India in Colombo. SLC requesting the PCB to play on February 15, citing financial losses, won’t help,” a former Pakistan cricketer said in a phone conversation with IANS.

With the India versus Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup in doldrums, the abandonment of the match will have a major impact on tourism in Sri Lanka, and SLC has decided to also take up the matter with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

IANS had highlighted the impact on tourism in Sri Lanka if the India v Pakistan clash results in a forfeiture on February 15, as the clash between the two neighbours is traditionally one of the most anticipated fixtures in any global tournament, and a sure-shot money spinner attracting thousands of travelling fans, media personnel, and sponsors.

Hotels in Colombo had reportedly seen high occupancy rates due to advance bookings for the marquee encounter. With the match now in doubt, cancellations are expected to surge.

Airlines, too, may feel the pressure as special travel plans made around the high-profile fixture are reconsidered. Tour operators and local businesses that had prepared for a spike in visitors now face potential losses. Industry observers warn that tourism — a key sector in Sri Lanka’s recovering economy — could take a noticeable hit if the situation remains unresolved.

The cancellation of the match is likely to result in fans cancelling their visit to Sri Lanka and thus impact the local businesses too, as they have invested a lot of money to make arrangements for the influx of cricket tourists.

Sri Lanka Cricket is therefore taking action, and the communique to PCB is the first step in this direction, as it wants PCB to share the burden.

