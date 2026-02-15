T20 WC: 'You can’t be unhappy with how SA played': Shaun Pollock

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Three matches into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, South Africa have surged into strong contention for a Super 8 berth, registering their third consecutive win with a commanding victory over the New Zealand national cricket team in Ahmedabad, and former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock was full of praise for the manner in which the side imposed themselves on the contest.

Having already beaten the Afghanistan national cricket team, albeit after a late wobble, and the UAE earlier in the tournament, the Proteas now sit firmly in control of their qualification prospects. Their latest triumph was built on a polished all-round display, with both bat and ball firing at crucial moments.

Reflecting on the chase and the conditions, Pollock highlighted the importance of setting the tone early. “It was a good batting performance, wasn’t it? I think we saw in both innings that the surface was pretty easy at the top of the order to put pressure on the bowling department,” he said, speaking to JioHotstar.

He reserved special praise for captain Aiden Markram, who anchored the pursuit of 175 with authority, saying, “But the way Aiden Markram came out, when you’re chasing 175, you have to set the tone. You have to make your team aware of what’s happening and the kind of damage you can do, and he set that tone brilliantly.”

Pollock also pointed to the impact made by all-rounder Marco Jansen, whose intervention with the ball proved decisive. Although surprised he did not take the new ball, Pollock acknowledged the tactical value Jansen brought.

“I thought Marco Jansen was excellent. I was a little surprised they didn’t open the bowling with him, it didn’t quite make sense to me. But we spoke about his extra bounce and how it might be the tonic to counter the strength at the top of the order for New Zealand, and it proved to be the case,” he said.

Jansen broke a threatening opening stand and later removed key batters as New Zealand looked set for a bigger total. “He broke that partnership up front, picked up the wicket of Seifert, and also got rid of Chapman when Chapman and Mitchell were looking good in that partnership. So, he was very good, and it was no surprise that he got the Player of the Match,” Pollock added.

Assessing South Africa’s campaign as a whole, Pollock noted the steady upward trajectory, while cautioning that improvements are still possible. “South Africa have hit the ground running and produced some good cricket, particularly in this game. I don’t think they’ll be overly pleased with the way they performed against Afghanistan and how they almost threw that one away.”

He emphasised the depth within the squad, even as he identified areas for refinement. “But they’ve got a good mix. All the batters seem to be in good touch. Brevis could probably do a little more in the middle. Bowling-wise, there are plenty of options. You think about the fact that Nortje hasn’t been introduced yet. Maybe South Africa are just missing a mystery spinner, someone like Varun Chakaravarthy, to add a little spice in the middle overs, like Shamsi used to do.”

Despite not yet being mathematically assured of qualification, Pollock believes progression is only a matter of time. “But overall, you can’t be unhappy with how South Africa played, and it’s a positive sign moving forward. Mathematically, they still haven’t qualified, but I’d be very surprised if they don’t get over the line and into the top eight.”

A pivotal moment in the match came with the dismissal of Mark Chapman, who, alongside Daryl Mitchell, had threatened to take the game away from South Africa. Pollock described that breakthrough as the turning point.

“Chapman’s dismissal was a big one because, at that stage, Daryl Mitchell and Chapman were flying. It looked like they were going to post a massive total. Based on our predictive score and the rate they were going at, they were on course for 200. If they had accelerated a little more, it could have looked more like 210 or 220.”

The former fast bowler also underlined the skill behind the wicket, revealing the delivery that made the difference. “There’s also a lesson for young players. He worked on a new delivery, and that’s the one that got rid of Chapman. It was the knuckleball he developed over the last month or two, and he used it to great effect. The new batter coming in couldn’t score at the same rate. They found it difficult, and the scoring rate dropped dramatically. It was a fantastic bowling effort.”

With three wins from three and momentum building, South Africa’s campaign in Ahmedabad suggests a side peaking at the right time, balanced, adaptable, and increasingly confident as the knockout stages loom.

