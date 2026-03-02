Sports

T20 WC: When and where to watch India vs England semifinal

Nail-biting Finish as India Secure Semi-final Spot in ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Mar 02, 2026, 09:10 AM
New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The knockout lineup for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is now complete, with four top contenders gearing up for the semi-finals. India secured their spot in the last four following a nail-biting victory over the West Indies in their final Super 8 clash.

