T20 WC: ‘Told my coach I’ll earn the POTM award,’ says Sahibzada Farhan after match-winning 73 vs USA

Colombo, Feb 10 (IANS) Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan credited his preparation, confidence, and clarity of role at the top of the order after powering Pakistan to a 32-run win over the USA in their Group A encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Tuesday.

Farhan’s explosive 73 off 41 balls laid the foundation for Pakistan’s imposing total of 190/9, a performance the opener said he anticipated during practice on the eve of the match.

“The way we practised yesterday, the ball was coming onto my bat really well in the nets. I had already told our batting coach (Hanif Malik) yesterday that I was getting a good feeling for today’s match,” he said during the post-match presentation.

The right-hander said his self-belief entering the contest was unwavering, and he even predicted a Player of the Match performance. “I was confident. I even said, I will finish the match in a way that earns me the Player of the Match award,” he stated.

Farhan added that individual milestones were part of his broader goals for the tournament, underscoring his commitment to consistency at the global stage as he said, “I’ve set a personal target for myself, to win at least two to three Player of the Match awards in this World Cup.”

Reflecting on the conditions at Colombo, Farhan felt the surface allowed stroke-makers to play with freedom, which suited Pakistan’s aggressive approach at the top. The 28-year-old explained that his natural attacking instincts aligned perfectly with the demands of T20 cricket, especially in the early overs.

“I felt this pitch was much better. The ball was coming nicely onto the bat. Opening alongside Saim Ayub, Farhan said the duo’s responsibility was clearly defined, particularly during the Power-play. As openers, the role for me and Saim Ayub is always to utilise the powerplay properly. I naturally play an attacking brand of cricket,” he added.

While Ayub provided early momentum before falling for 19, Farhan believed his partner was unfortunate not to build on the start and said his own approach remained unchanged, sticking to his strengths rather than curbing intent. He also credited the clarity provided by the team leadership, stressing that aggression in the Power-play was a tactical directive.

“Ayub got the start today but was a bit unlucky. My thinking was to continue playing my natural game because in T20 cricket, as an opener, you have to play that way. That’s the role given to us by the captain, to keep the attack on in the first six overs,” he said.

Looking ahead, Farhan indicated that Pakistan would not deviate from their attacking philosophy, even against stronger opposition, and ended by reiterating the team’s commitment to positive cricket as the tournament progresses.

“We’ll go in with the same mindset as we did in our previous matches against India, including the Asia Cup. We’ll try to stay positive and play attacking cricket,” Farhan concluded.

