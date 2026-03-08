T20 WC: Samson, Kishan, Abhishek smash fifties, carry India to 255/5 against NZ

Ahmedabad, March 8 (IANS) Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan struck explosive half-centuries each as defending champions India posted a massive 255/5 against New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

On a flat mixed soil pitch, India posted a total that is the highest at the venue and the third-highest in Men’s T20 World Cup history. It was built on an explosive platform laid by their top three, all of whom attacked from the outset with strike rates that underlined their dominance. Samson, who made 89 off 46 balls, finished on a strike rate of 193.47, while Abhishek, who finally came good by hitting 54 off 25 balls, struck at 247.61, and Kishan, who slammed a 25-ball 54, hit at a strike rate of 216.

At several stages, a total of 280 or beyond appeared well within India's reach, only for New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham toapply the brakes via 3-46. Shivam Dube ultimately ensured India finished strongly, plundering 24 runs off the final over to push the total past 250. Dube's late assault of 26 off just eight balls came at a strike rate of 325.

The early overs had set an ominous tone for New Zealand before the tactical decision to introduce fast bowler Jacob Duffy in the third over backfired badly. Runs and boundaries flowed from there like an avalanche, as New Zealand's bowlers were sent on a leather hunt by depending too much on slower balls and bowling away from stump-lines.

Inserted into batting first, Samson defended solidly off Matt Henry for the first four balls, before opening up with an elegant swing over long-on for six. After Glenn Phillips gave away five runs in the second over, Abhishek announced himself with an ugly heave off Jacob Duffy for four, before sweetly timing a lofted off-drive for another boundary.

Samson, meanwhile, pumped a Duffy inswinger back over the bowler's head for four. The pitch was a belter, and both batters were beginning to sense it as the fourth over opened the floodgates for India. Lockie Ferguson endured a nightmare introduction - two wides, with Abhishek and Samson taking him for a pair of four and six each, as the duo plundered 24 runs.

Henry's second over saw Abhishek launch a slower ball over mid-off for six before Samson rocked back to pull a bouncer for another maximum, even as four wides in the over told its own story. New Zealand's plans were clearly unravelling against batters who simply refused to stick to a blueprint.

Abhishek reached his half-century off just 18 balls in the sixth over, swatting and swinging his way to the milestone with nonchalance via three fours and a six, as India plundered 92 runs in power-play. Though Santner brought himself on in the seventh over, Samson cracked a cut off him for four.

Abhishek's fine innings ended in the eighth over when Rachin Ravindra pushed it wide, and the opener feathered an edge behind to the keeper to depart for 52. Ishan Kishan walked in and immediately fitted the template, as an on-drive for two brought up India's hundred in 7.2 overs. With an off-drive and a muscular four through mid-wicket being the standout from his four quick boundaries, Kishan maintained India’s tempo.

Samson, after raising his third successive fifty, was on an altogether different level – smacking Ferguson for two sixes and a four before smashing three consecutive sixes off Ravindra in the 14th over. By the 15th over, India had already surpassed the highest team total in a T20 World Cup final, even as Kishan’s audacious strokeplay got him his fifty off 23 balls.

But Neesham struck thrice in quick succession - Samson slapped a full toss to long-on and departed for 89, then Kishan holed out to long-on for 54, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav jabbed to deep backward square leg for a golden duck.

Hardik Pandya smacked Henry for a six and four before the pacer dismissed him on a slower bouncer, and cover took the catch. Shivam Dube ensured India got a great finishing kick by lofting Neesham for four, before smashing the next delivery over midwicket for six and clearing cover for another maximum.

Dube then pulled Neesham for four and finished the innings with a cross-bat drive through cover, as India went past 250, thanks to 24 runs coming off the final over, and looked set to defend the title they won in 2024 on home soil.

Brief scores:

India 255/5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 89, Ishan Kishan 54, Abhishek Sharma 52; James Neesham 3-46, Rachin Ravindra 1-32) against New Zealand

