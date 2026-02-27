T20 WC: Right-left opening combo working in India's favour, says Karthik ahead of crunch WI clash

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes the left-hand, right-hand opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson worked in the side’s favour and should be retained for the winner-takes-it-all contest against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

