T20 WC: Pakistan vs USA head-to-head and recent form analysis (Stats)

Colombo, Feb 9 (IANS) Pakistan and the USA will face each other on Tuesday at the Sinhalese Sports Club in the 12th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The two teams are placed in Group A alongside India, Namibia and the Netherlands, and this will be their second match of the tournament.

While Pakistan played the curtain raiser against the Netherlands on Saturday and beat them by three wickets in a close encounter, the USA suffered a 29-run defeat against defending champions India in the third match on the opening day of the tournament.

Head-to-Head record in T20Is

Matches Played – 1

USA Won – 1

Pakistan Won – 0

The last time Pakistan competed against the United States, it marked one of the biggest upsets in T20 World Cup history. During the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan suffered a surprise loss to the tournament’s co-hosts, the USA, in a group-stage match at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Recent form guide (Last five T20Is) –

Pakistan: W, W, W, W, L

USA: L, W, W, L, W

Pakistan have won four of their last five T20Is, while the USA has secured three wins in their previous five matches. The Men in Green’s latest victory was against the Netherlands in the ongoing marquee event, and they are riding high on confidence, having defeated Australia in a three-game home T20I series before the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the USA are seeking their first win of the season and hope to repeat their successful performance against Pakistan from their last meeting.

