T20 WC: Naib’s 63 powers Afghanistan to 182/6 against New Zealand

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) Afghanistan produced a brisk and well-balanced batting effort to post 182/6 in their 20 overs against New Zealand in the fourth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, riding on a decisive middle-overs assault led by Gulbadin Naib. After facing early pressure, Afghanistan recovered smartly through calculated aggression and strong finishing to post a competitive total on a surface that rewarded shots but demanded intent.

The innings began at pace but not without loss. Ibrahim Zadran fell early in the sixth over, caught by Glenn Phillips off Lockie Ferguson, leaving Afghanistan 35 for 1. Moments later, Rahmanullah Gurbaz threatened to break free with a 27 off 22 balls, striking Ferguson for a four, before falling to him off the final delivery of the over. At 44/2, Afghanistan were lively but in need of consolidation.

That stability came through Gulbadin Naib, who shaped the innings with a commanding 63 off 35 balls. Naib absorbed pressure initially before launching into New Zealand’s spinners, punishing anything overpitched and clearing the ropes every time he got an opportunity. His strike rate ensured the scoring never dipped through the middle overs.

Naib found valuable support from Sediqullah Atal, whose 29 off 24 provided momentum, and later Darwish Rasooli, who added crucial runs to the scoreboard with a rapid 20 off 13 balls. The pair helped Afghanistan surge past the 160 mark by the 18th over.

A late cameo from Azmatullah Omarzai (14 off 7) and a calm finishing touch by Mohammad Nabi (10 off 7) ensured Afghanistan closed strongly, despite Naib’s dismissal in the 18th over.

New Zealand’s bowlers shared the wickets, with Lockie Ferguson (2/40) the most effective, while Matt Henry was economical at the top. However, inconsistency through the middle overs allowed Afghanistan to maintain a run rate above nine throughout the innings.

Skipper Rashid Khan will now spearhead Afghanistan’s spin attack alongside Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, with no place in the XI for left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad, despite his recent success at Chepauk for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, drafted in as a replacement for the injured Naveen-ul-Haq, joins left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi as the two specialist quicks, with additional pace support coming from seam-bowling all-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai and Gulbadin Naib.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan 182/6 in 20 overs (Gulbadin Naib 63, Sediqullah Atal 29; Lockie Ferguson 2-40, Matt Henry 1-27) against New Zealand.

