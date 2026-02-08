T20 WC: 'Keep supporting each other,' says Rinku as he gives a speech in the dressing room after USA win

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) After introducing the fielding medal during the 2023 World Cup, the Indian men's cricket team has started a new concept named 'The Speech' for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026, with Rinku Singh delivering the first speech.

Read More

In a funny video released by the BCCI on X, Rinku Singh, who became the first to take part in the new concept, was seen preparing for his speech, which he has to give in the dressing room after the defending champions registered a 29-run win against the USA in their first match played at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

As the skipper Suryakumar Yadav announced his name, the right-handed batter put on his mic and said, "It is the start of the tournament, and we have to keep this spirit for the rest of the tournament. Keep supporting each other, and things will always remain smooth."

Rinku was all around the ground at the Wankhede on Sunday, saving crucial runs during the USA's chase. He also took a brilliant catch of Sanjay Krishnamurthi at deep mid-wicket in the 16th over, which helped the team inch closer to winning the match.

The finisher was, however, not able to impress with the bat in his T20 World Cup debut. Coming at a crucial time when India was reeling at 46/4 after Power-play, Rinku got out early after scoring just five runs off 11 balls during his stay.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning knock of 84 not out after India were off to a bad start and had slumped to 46/4 after the Power-play before recovering to post a modest total.

With the two-time champions reeling at 77/6, Surya and Axar Patel raised a vital 41 runs for the seventh wicket partnership. The Indian skipper then put on display his 360-degree stroke-making abilities and power-hitting as he hammered two sixes and two fours in the final over to help India reach 161/9 in 20 overs.

Mohammad Siraj claimed three wickets for 29 runs, and with Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel bagging two wickets each, India strangled the USA innings and restricted them for 132/8 to win by 29 runs.

India will now play against Namibia on February 12 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

--IANS

sds/bsk/