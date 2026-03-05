T20 WC: 'India cannot take any player lightly, Brook can be dangerous', says Nayan Mongia

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia believes England captain Harry Brook could pose a big threat to Indian bowlers in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Read More

Brook has been in excellent form in the ongoing tournament and also scored a match-winning century against the Pakistan cricket team during the Super 8 stage. Mongia said the England skipper’s fearless style of batting could make him dangerous for the opposition.

"Every player is performing well, and India cannot take any player lightly, but the way Harry Brook is batting with a fearless attitude and leading from the front is amazing. He can be dangerous with such confidence and form, and Indian bowlers need to beware of him," Mongia told IANS.

Despite Brook’s threat, Mongia expressed confidence in the Indian cricket team, saying the side has been performing consistently in the tournament.

"I have many expectations from the team. In every match, players have performed well, and it will be a great match as the wicket will be good for batting."

Mongia also backed all-rounder Hardik Pandya, calling him a potential match-winner for India against England. "Hardik Pandya is my favourite player, and he is both bowling and batting very well, and I expect that Hardik will rise to the occasion if he gets the chance to bat," Mongia said.

Meanwhile, cricket coach Sukhwinder Singh Bawa voiced support for Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy, who have struggled for form in the tournament. He advised that India should not make changes to their playing XI for the big match.

"I think there should be no change in the playing XI. Abhishek is a match-winner, and he is still the number one batter, and opposition bowlers will still fear bowling to him," Sukhwinder told IANS.

"Varun Chakaravarthy is our trump card, class is permanent. It's okay if one or two matches have gone bad, but Varun and Bumrah are our trump card, and the game will depend upon them," he added.

Speaking about Jofra Archer’s good record against Sanju Samson, Sukhwinder said the Indian wicketkeeper-batter would have already worked out a way to counter the pacer.

"Samson is a big player and the way he has handled the situation so far, I think he must have already found the code against Archer, So I think the match-up will not matter a lot in the contest," he said.

The winner of the India vs England semi-final will travel to Ahmedabad to face the New Zealand cricket team in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on March 8, while the losing team will exit the tournament.

--IANS

sds/bc