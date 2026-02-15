T20 WC: 'I was trying to be unpredictable,’ says Holder after match-winning 4-27 against Nepal

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) After producing a decisive four-wicket spell to power West Indies into the Super Eights, Jason Holder stressed that subtle adjustments and disciplined execution made the difference in their commanding nine-wicket win over Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Holder’s 4-27 dismantled Nepal’s resistance and ensured their modest 133/8 never truly threatened a clinical West Indies chase, led by Shai Hope’s unbeaten 60. Reflecting on the conditions in the day game, Holder said the surface demanded early precision.

“Yeah, I mean, it was a different game, obviously a day game. I thought the ball did a little bit more. Probably held in the surface a little bit more upfront. And it became a little bit more difficult to hit through the line of the ball. We were able to get a little bit of movement as well too which was key. And I thought our bowlers bowled a really tight line to them as well upfront, which was very, very key in terms of our execution,” he said after receiving the Player of the Match award.

Nepal had slumped to 22/3 in the powerplay after Holder struck with his first delivery, and the new-ball attack applied relentless pressure. He was quick, however, to spread the credit, particularly to fellow seamer Matthew Forde.

“Credit not only to me, but I mean, to Matthew (Forde) as well, I thought Matthew bowled an outstanding spell upfront to set the tone for us. And then we were able to adjust from there,” he said.

Nepal did recover through Dipendra Singh Airee’s fighting 58 and a late flourish from Sompal Kami, but Holder returned at the death to close out the innings with clinical accuracy. He revealed that his round-the-wicket approach and yorker execution were part of deliberate preparation.

“It's something I've been practising now for a little while, you know, I've just been happy that, you know, I've been comfortable enough in the game to go round the wicket at times. I try to change the angles, as you've said. I think for me, it's just trying to not be too predictable. I'm also just varying the positions at the crease and just trying to execute a few more yorkers. So for me, it's just trying to be a little bit more unpredictable and then at times, you know, understanding when I could change the angle to a particular player.”

That clarity in execution left Nepal with a total that proved well below par, as Hope and Shimron Hetmyer powered West Indies to 134/1 in just 15.2 overs, maintaining their unbeaten T20I record at the Wankhede. Beyond his figures, Holder also emphasised his responsibility within the bowling unit, particularly in high-pressure phases of tournament cricket.

“Yeah, I think one of my key roles is obviously just to help the guys as much as possible, especially when we're under pressure. For me, I just try to share as much information as possible. I don't know it all, but I mean, I have played enough cricket that I can give a few more insights as to, you know what, a few suggestions,” he stated.

He praised the group's collective buy-in, noting that their preparation conversations have improved the clarity of planning, saying, “I think our bowlers have been very receptive to it, you know, credit to everyone. I think we've really, you know, sat and spoken about a few things at length, you know, which has really helped us in our planning and preparation. So credit to the boys again.”

“You know, I think for me, it's just keeping my head above water in terms of sharing as much information as I possibly can share, hearing what you guys have said as well too. I think it's important to listen to them as well at times and not tell them everything. And then understanding, you know, when to or when not to,” he added.

