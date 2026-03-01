T20 WC: Chase, Holder, Powell power Windies to 195/4 against India in crucial Super 8s clash

Kolkata, Mar 1 (IANS) West Indies rode on impactful contributions from Roston Chase and a blazing late flourish from Jason Holder and Rovman Powell to post a formidable 195/4 against India at Eden Gardens on Sunday in what is a must-win Super Eights clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for both sides.

Put in to bat after India opted to field in this virtual quarter-final, West Indies made a steady start through Shai Hope and Chase. The pair stitched together the first 50-plus opening partnership against India in this tournament, laying a strong foundation despite cautious early probing from Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya.

Hope found occasional boundaries but struggled to accelerate consistently, eventually falling for 32 off 33 balls when Varun Chakaravarthy produced a skiddy delivery to breach his defence and break the 66-run stand. Chase, however, ensured the momentum remained intact, showcasing positive intent with clean strokeplay and smart rotation.

Shimron Hetmyer injected further impetus with a quickfire 27 off just 12 balls, including two towering sixes, as West Indies threatened to break free in the middle overs. But Jasprit Bumrah pulled things back brilliantly with a decisive double strike in the 12th over. Hetmyer edged one behind, and shortly after, Chase departed for a well-made 40 off 25 balls, caught by Suryakumar Yadav after mistiming a slower delivery.

At 103/3, India sensed an opportunity to tighten their grip, and Hardik Pandya strengthened their position by dismissing Sherfane Rutherford for 14. However, what followed was a counterattack of the highest order.

Powell and Holder shifted gears dramatically, particularly targeting Arshdeep Singh in the 16th over, which yielded 24 runs, including two massive sixes and a boundary. Holder, known for his finishing prowess, took charge against spin as well, smashing Varun Chakaravarthy for a six and a four in a momentum-altering over.

The duo added crucial late runs, capitalising on some sloppy Indian fielding, including multiple dropped chances. Powell’s aggressive 34 off 19 balls and Holder’s unbeaten 37 off 22 balls ensured West Indies finished strongly.

Holder’s towering six off Bumrah in the final over epitomised the Caribbean side’s fearless approach, even as the Indian spearhead finished with impressive figures of 2/36.

West Indies plundered 70 runs in the final five overs, turning what seemed like a competitive total into a daunting one. While India’s bowlers, led by Bumrah, found breakthroughs at key intervals, their fielding lapses and inability to contain the late onslaught allowed West Indies to seize control.

With 195 on the board in a high-stakes encounter and a semi-final berth against England awaiting the winner, it’ll be interesting to see if the defending champions chase down the total, or two-time champions Windies knock the other hosts out of the race.

Bried Scores: West Indies 195/4 in 20 ov (Roston Chase 40, Jason Holder 37*, Rovman Powell 34*; Jasprit Bumrah 2-36) against India.

