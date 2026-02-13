T20 WC: Ben Curran named replacement of injured Taylor in Zimbabwe squad

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday approved Ben Curran as a replacement for Brendan Taylor in the Zimbabwe squad.

Curran was named as a replacement after Taylor was ruled out after sustaining a right hamstring injury during the match against Oman on February 9. The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

Speaking after losing the toss against Australia in their second match, Raza informed about the change in the team due to injury. He said, "Brendan Taylor picked up an injury, and he's been ruled out of the competition." Tony Munyonga is back in the team in place of Taylor and will do the wicket-keeping in the match.

Taylor was in good form and played an amazing innings against Oman, which helped the team register an easy win. He came in at a time when Zimbabwe had lost back-to-back wickets, and the experienced batter then forged a 68-run partnership with Brian Bennett to take the team close to victory.

However, he picked up a hamstring while batting and retired hurt after scoring 31 runs in the match. He was seen limping as he made his way to the pavilion.

Taylor was the most experienced player in Zimbabwe's squad having played the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. He has played 59 T20Is for the team and has scored 1,216 runs in his 20-year-long career so far. Taylor has also scored a century and six half-centuries in the format.

He has been delivering consistent performances since his return to the side after a four-year gap in 2025. He played 13 matches last year and scored 251 runs for the team, which included his maiden T20I century.

