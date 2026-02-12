T20 WC: All stats from West Indies’ 30-run win over England in Group C

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) West Indies pulled off a commanding 30-run victory over England in Group C of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, strengthening their bid for the Super 8s.

Sent in to bat, West Indies recovered from 8/2 to post 196/6, thanks largely to a blistering unbeaten 76 from Sherfane Rutherford, who struck seven sixes and two fours to set up the total. Roston Chase (34) and Jason Holder (33) provided useful support after early setbacks.

In reply, England got starts from Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell but couldn’t build big partnerships. West Indies’ spin attack dominated, with Gudakesh Motie taking 3-33 and Roston Chase chipping in with two more, strangling the chase and restricting England to 166 all out in 19 overs.

Sam Curran’s 43 not out offered resistance, but it wasn’t enough as West Indies clinched a second straight win. England now face pressure in their remaining fixtures to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Here’s a look at all the key stats from the England vs West Indies match

670 – It is the number of runs scored by Phil Salt against the West Indies. In 15 matches, he has scored 670 runs at an average of 60.09, with three hundreds and as many fifties.

50 – Number of sixes conceded by Jofra Archer in 39 innings, ten of those in three innings at Wankhede Stadium.

200 – Number of sixes hit by Jason Holder in T20 cricket. Of the 200 sixes, 67 have come since January 2025.

33 – Adil Rashid has claimed the most number of wickets for England in T20 World Cups, tallying 33.

5 – The number of half-centuries scored by Sherfane Rutherford (76*) in T20Is in 48 matches. It was his first 50-plus score against England in 12 matches.

76* – It is the highest individual score of Sherfane Rutherford in T20Is, eclipsing his previous best of 68* against New Zealand in Tarouba in 2024.

