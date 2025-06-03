T20 Mumbai League to kick off with Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube in action on Day 1

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) ARCS Andheri, with icon player Shivam Dube, will take on SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the opening match of Season 3 of the T20 Mumbai League 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday. Eight dynamic teams will compete in the league, with 23 exciting matches lined up over nine days from June 4 to 12, promising top-quality cricket and unforgettable moments.

Launched in 2018 to identify and nurture a diverse pool of cricketing talent, the T20 Mumbai League, one of India’s leading franchise-based domestic T20 tournaments, has been a stepping stone for several rising stars, including Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, and Shams Mulani, who have gone on to shine on bigger stages.

Making a grand return after six years, the league promises high-octane action with a mix of international stars like Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, and Prithvi Shaw, alongside Mumbai’s brightest young talents such as Musheer Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Atharva Ankolekar.

Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik said, “The T20 Mumbai League has been a launchpad for many youngsters from Mumbai, igniting countless dreams and hopes. Even as it is only two editions old and currently on the third, our vision has been to bring transformative shifts in the way we see a local league fuelling aspirations for a global stage. The Mumbai stars who are now part of the national team bear testimony to this vision.”

The venue will also host another fixture on the same day, as Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, led by Suryakumar Yadav, take on the Eagle Thane Strikers at 5.30 PM.

India star and captain of Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, Suryakumar Yadav, shared his excitement ahead of the start, “T20 Mumbai League holds a special place for me, and I think it is a tremendous opportunity, under the aegis of the MCA, for the youngsters. Since debuting in the inaugural 2018 edition, I’ve seen the impact the league can bring across formats - be it India A, Ranji, IPL, or the other leagues. With a renewed zeal for Season 3, we’re going to see some high-octane action and the discovery of some new talent.”

Meanwhile, at the Wankhede Stadium, fans can look forward to exciting matches on the opening day featuring Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs going up against Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals at 2.30 PM, followed by a much-anticipated face-off between Bandra Blasters and North Mumbai Panthers, having Prithvi Shaw as their icon player, at 7.30 PM.

The semifinals and final will take place at the Wankhede Stadium on June 10 and 12, respectively.

