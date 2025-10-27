Super Cup: Punjab FC cruise past Gokulam Kerala with dominant first-half display

Bambolim (Goa), Oct 27 (IANS) Three first-half goals powered Punjab FC to a commanding 3-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC in their Group C opener of the Super Cup at Goa on Monday.

Muhammad Suhail, Nikhil Prabhu, and Princeton Rebello found the net for the Shers, sealing all three points in a match largely dictated by Punjab’s intensity and precision in the opening half.

Punjab made their attacking intent clear from the outset as Samir Zeljkovic forced an early save from Gokulam goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunniyil with a long-range strike.

Just a minute later, Suhail gave Punjab the lead, his attempted cross from the left taking a heavy deflection off defender Gursimrat Singh and looping into the net past a wrong-footed Shibinraj.

The defending ISL champions doubled their advantage soon after through defender Nikhil Prabhu. From a well-delivered corner by Princeton Rebello, Nikhil found himself unmarked inside the area and glanced the ball home to make it 2-0.

Gokulam responded with a spell of pressure, with Spanish playmaker Eduardo Martinez twice denied by the crossbar - once from a curling free-kick. However, just before halftime, Punjab struck again.

Suhail, influential on the left flank, teed up Rebello on the edge of the box, and the Goan midfielder marked his first goal for the club with a precise right-footed finish into the bottom corner.

The second half saw Punjab manage the game comfortably, absorbing Gokulam’s attempts to fight back. Goalkeeper Muheet produced a sharp save from Alfred Moya’s free-kick, while Punjab’s defence remained compact to preserve the clean sheet.

Any remaining hopes for Gokulam were dashed when substitute Trijoy Dias was shown a straight red card for a dangerous high boot on Ricky Shabong in the 85th minute. Punjab then slowed the tempo, defending deep and counter-attacking to close out a professional performance.

The Shers, off to a strong start in their Super Cup campaign, will next face Mohammedan SC on November 2.

--IANS

hs/ab