Super Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan and FC Goa drawn in same group

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday conducted the group stage draw for the 2025-26 edition of the Super Cup, with 16 teams divided into four groups of four.

The competition, featuring both Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League sides, will once again see only the group winners progressing to the semi-finals, adding immense weight to every match. The eventual champion will also earn a playoff berth in the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Two, raising the stakes further.

Reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant and defending Super Cup holders FC Goa have been named the top seeds and will lead two of the four groups. The draw has produced several exciting clashes, including a potential Kolkata derby in Group A and last season’s finalists sharing Group B.

In Group A, Mohun Bagan Super Giant headline the pool alongside arch-rivals East Bengal FC, setting up a blockbuster clash that could decide the group’s fate. Chennaiyin FC and Real Kashmir FC round off the group, both keen to upset the traditional giants and push for a semifinal berth.

Group B is led by FC Goa, who defeated Jamshedpur FC in last season’s final to reclaim the Super Cup in May 2025. The two finalists are drawn together once again, with NorthEast United FC and debutants Inter Kashi FC completing the pool. With Goa looking to defend their crown and Jamshedpur eager for revenge, this group promises intense competition.

Group C sees Bengaluru FC, winners of the inaugural edition in 2018, joined by Kolkata’s Mohammedan SC, Punjab FC, and Gokulam Kerala FC. All four clubs boast a mix of youth and experience, with Bengaluru aiming to add another Cup title to their decorated cabinet.

In Group D, Mumbai City FC lead a formidable lineup featuring Kerala Blasters FC, Hyderabad FC, and Rajasthan United FC. The Mumbai-Kerala clash will be one to watch, while both Hyderabad and Rajasthan will look to punch above their weight.

The Super Cup has grown in stature since its inception in 2018. After Bengaluru’s triumph in the first edition and FC Goa’s victory in 2019, the tournament went on a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned in 2023 with Odisha FC claiming their maiden silverware, before East Bengal lifted the title in 2024.

--IANS

hs/bsk/