Sultan of Johor Cup: Spirited India beat New Zealand 4-2

Johor (Malaysia), Oct 12 (IANS) Indian junior men's hockey team remained unbeaten as they registered a comfortable 4-2 win against New Zealand in the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup here on Sunday.

Arshdeep Singh (2’), PB Sunil (15’), Araijeet Singh Hundal (26’), and Roman Kumur (47’) were successful for the winning side, while Gus Nelson (41’) and Aidan Max (52’) scored for New Zealand.

After getting off to a winning start in their campaign by beating Great Britain 3-2 in their opening match, India built on their momentum in their second match of the tournament with a solid start against New Zealand.

The opening goal for India came as early as the second minute of the first quarter, with Arshdeep Singh scoring from a loose ball after poor defending in the circle by New Zealand. He made a swift run in the circle from the right flank and took a shot on goal, but was initially saved by the New Zealand keeper, and managed to convert from the rebound.

India were quick to double their lead in the final minute of the quarter when Sunil PB scored from a fine PC variation when drag-flicker and captain of the side Rohit passed to Sunil. This was India’s fourth attempt after the first three found the foot of New Zealand's first rusher. A low snapshot by Sunil was just about enough to find the back of the net.

In a comfortable 2-0 lead, India started the second quarter using the right combinations to create good attacking chances. They found an opportunity when Araijeet Singh Hundal, who was unmarked in the circle, took a shot after a quick turnaround to take a successful shot on goal. This 26th-minute goal put India in good standing.

Though New Zealand finally broke the gridlock in the third quarter when Gus Nelson scored in the 41st minute, narrowing India’s lead to 3-1, Rosan Kumur scored in the 47th minute through a PC that gave India a 4-1 cushion in the final quarter.

Biden Max pulled one back for New Zealand in the 52nd minute, and it went on to become quite an interesting final few minutes with New Zealand trying to claw their way back into the game, but a resurgent Indian defence held strong.

They played to the expectations of their coach, PR Sreejesh, who had expressed in the pre-match interview, stating, “We need to show a better defensive display.”

India will play arch-rival Pakistan in their next match on October 14.

--IANS

bc/bsk/