Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India settle for silver medal after a hard-fought 0-1 loss to Belgium

Ipoh (Malaysia), Nov 30 (IANS) In an entertaining final that lived up to its billing, Belgium beat India 1-0 in a closely-fought encounter to lift the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Sunday. India was forced to settle for the silver medal because of Thibeau Stockbroekx's lone goal of the match in the 34th minute. This is Belgium's maiden Sultan Azlan Shah title and only their second appearance in one of the most prestigious invitational hockey tournaments in the international calendar.

Unfortunately for India, who were coming into this match after a high-scoring 14-3 win against Canada on Saturday, they couldn't convert from the three penalty corners that they earned. While Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, and Sanjay have been successful in the PC attack during this tournament, they simply could not beat the Belgian defence.

The only defeat India suffered in this tournament was against Belgium earlier in the league stage. Belgium had got the better of India 3-2 in the preliminary stage.

The match underscored defensive discipline. There were intense midfield battles, and with experienced stars like Manpreet Singh and Hardik Singh rested for the tournament, the onus was on the younger lot, who did well to keep narrow margins with a world-class side like Belgium.

The first half ended goalless, but included high drama.

Both teams displayed a tactical game, with Belgium starting on a better note in comparison with ball possession stats on their side. Their attack troubled the Indian defence from both flanks and even forced a couple of sharp saves from the Indian goalkeeper. Though there were two early PCs Belgium earned, India did well to keep them at bay.

India took a while to settle into the match, while Belgium really made them work in the midfield to control the play and enjoy a longer spell with ball possession. But they could not make successful forays or couldn't make the final connection to the post.

With the match tied 0-0 at half-time, Belgium shifted momentum and put India under pressure. The Indians resorted to high press and increased their circle entries, but could not out-smart Belgian defence in the third quarter either. Meanwhile, Stockbroekx's goal in the 34th minute put India under the pump.

The final quarter saw India make desperate attempts to level scores, but Belgium's structure held strong and were successful in running down the clock and sealing the win.

