Sukant Kadam clinches gold at Spanish Para Badminton International 2025 - II

New Delhi: India's para shuttlers delivered an outstanding performance at the Spanish Para Badminton International 2025 - II, with Sukant Kadam leading the charge. Sukant showcased exceptional form as he clinched the gold medal in the SL4 category, defeating fellow Indian Tarun in a commanding final match with a score of 21-13 and 21-10. In the semi-final, Sukant had earlier overpowered India's Naveen Sivakumar 21-11 and 21-13. He remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, making it a perfect and promising start to the new year.

Speaking after his win, Sukant Kadam said, "I'm happy to start 2025 with a gold medal. Every match here was a learning experience, and I'm glad I could perform consistently. This win gives me great motivation for the rest of the season," as quoted from a release by Sukant Kadam.

India's dominance continued with Nitesh Kumar securing gold in the SL3 category after a hard-fought match against Japan's Fujihara, winning 21-19 and 21-19. In the SH6 category, Nithyashre emerged victorious, defeating Poland's Szmigiel in the final to claim the top podium finish. In men's doubles, Nitesh Kumar and Tarun edged past India's Jagadesh Dilli and Naveen Sivakumar in a thrilling three-set encounter, winning 21-14, 23-25, 22-20.

The mixed doubles events also saw a strong Indian presence. Krishna Nagar and Nithyashre triumphed over England's Shephard and Choong with a dominant 21-14, 21-11 victory to clinch gold in the SH6 category. Nitesh Kumar, pairing with Manisha Ramadass, added another gold to India's tally in the SL3-SU5 category, defeating Sweden's Rickad Nillson and Denmark's Hello Sofie Sagoy with a convincing score of 21-9 and 21-15.

Meanwhile, Alphia James fought hard in the women's singles final but had to settle for silver after going down to Switzerland's Ilaria Olgiati.

The stellar performance by the Indian contingent reflects their growing strength and preparedness as they embark on an important competitive year in international para badminton.(ANI)