‘Submit players’ security details’: MP police to MPCA after Australian women cricketers’ case

Indoor, Oct 27 (IANS) The preliminary investigation into the alleged molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore has revealed security lapses by local police who were deployed for players’ security at the hotel.

Security lapses occurred even though dedicated police teams were deployed outside all hotels in Indore where foreign cricket players were staying, and security arrangements were being monitored by ACP-rank police officials.

Meanwhile, Indore police have sought a report from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) regarding the security arrangements for players, from their arrival at Ahilyabai Airport to the hotels and players' movement in the stadium.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Dandotiya on Monday said that a team of senior police officials, under the supervision of Commissioner of Police (CP) Indore, Santosh Kumar Singh.

Indore police are also examining whether such security lapses occurred before this incident came to light last Thursday.

Responding to whether some women cricketers from South Africa had gone to market with any security cover from Indore police, DCP Dandotiya said, "Senior officials are examining all these issues. A protocol for the security of players was set up during the meeting, but some lapses have occurred."

A district court in Indore on Sunday sent the accused, Aqueel Khan, to 14 days of judicial custody. Khan is accused of stalking and molesting by “touching inappropriately” two members of Australia’s women’s cricket team, who were in Indore for the ongoing 13th edition of the Women’s World Cup.

The accused has a criminal record of 10 past cases against him, including under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Indore Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya told media persons.

The incident took place at about 11.30 a.m. on Thursday, when the two players were walking to a cafe at Khajrana Road near Indore’s Holkar cricket stadium.

