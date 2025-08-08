Sub-jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Punjab crowned champions with 4-3 win over Jharkhand

Chennai, Aug 8 (IANS) Hockey Punjab was crowned as the champions of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025 as they won the final of Division ‘A’ defeating Hockey Jharkhand 4-3 on Friday.

The match between Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Punjab was a closely contested final, with both teams fighting till the final whistle. Hockey Jharkhand started the second quarter strongly, scoring two back-to-back goals through Ashish Tani Purti (21') and Anish Dungdung (24'). However, Hockey Punjab quickly equalised with Akshit Salaria (29') and Varinder Singh (30') scoring in quick succession. Jharkhand's Sukhu Guria (42') attempted to swing the game in his team's favour, but a brace by Punjab's Mandeep Singh (45', 53') sealed the deal for Hockey Punjab, crowning them champions of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2025.

In the bronze medal match, Uttar Pradesh Hockey outclassed Hockey Madhya Pradesh to claim the third spot in the tournament.

On the final day of the event, the first match between Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Madhya Pradesh saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh start strong, taking a two-goal lead in the first half. However, they were outwitted by Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the final two quarters, as Ali Shahrukh (42', 47', 51') scored a hat-trick, supported by Mohd Atif Raynee (40') and Prahalad Rajbhar (55'), who each scored a goal, leading their team to a 5-3 victory. The goals for Hockey Madhya Pradesh were scored by Aashir Aadil Khan (13'), Karan Gautam (20'), and Meezan Ur Rehman (58').

Earlier on Wednesday, Hockey Punjab sealed their place in the final with a narrow 4-3 win against Uttar Pradesh Hockey, while in the second semifinal, Jharkhand defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 3-1.

--IANS

ab/