Still in conversations with Williamson about availability for home summer: Rob Walter

Tauranga, Oct 6 (IANS) New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said discussions are still happening over Kane Williamson’s availability for the ongoing home summer. While a final decision is yet to be made, Walter indicated that Williamson will be given the time he needs to decide when he will be playing for New Zealand.

Williamson, who currently holds a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), opted out of the recent three-match T20I series against Australia. He had also missed the tour of Zimbabwe, as he instead played in county cricket and The Hundred in England.

New Zealand’s home season continues with a limited-overs series at home against England, before the West Indies come for an all-format tour in November. "With Kane, we're still in conversations as to what the summer is going to look like. He will play, no doubt about that. Just what and where is still in discussion.

"I think the reality is we're dealing with all the guys on casual contracts, actually in different positions from a playing point of view. Kane is one of those (who deserves time) and he deserves the opportunity to sit and talk about what the rest of his year will look like.

“But I keep coming back to the most important thing, (which) is that he wants to play for his country, and so nutting out exactly what that looks like can take an extra week or two, but surely, he deserves that," Walter told reporters on Monday.

Walter also confirmed that New Zealand will remain without Finn Allen (foot), Adam Milne (ankle) for the upcoming white-ball series against England, beginning on October 18 in Christchurch.

But he expressed optimism over the availability of white-ball captain Mitchell Santner, recovering from groin pain, and Rachin Ravindra, who was a late withdrawal from the T20Is against Australia after sustaining a facial injury during training post colliding with the boundary boards.

"I think we don't live in an ideal world and so that's part and parcel of it. I've been part of a World Cup campaign (with South Africa) where the team assembled at its full strength three days before our first game and that team managed to make a final.

"For me, it's just the way it works. I think what's more important is the environment and the team culture that sort of assimilates together when it needs to. We do know that by the back end of the India series (in January) prior to the World Cup, that's when our full World Cup squad will be together.

"For me, as long as the guys are playing competitive cricket, that's important, and almost everyone has been part of the environment at some point so I would assume that they can fit seamlessly back into it," he added.

--IANS

nr/bc