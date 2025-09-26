Stead returns to NZC as high performance coach

Wellington, Sep 26 (IANS) Former coach Gary Stead has returned to New Zealand Cricket as high performance coach, where he will be tasked with supporting player and coach development, as well as high performance programmes.

NZC Chief High Performance Officer Daryl Gibson said that Stead's role is a commitment of three days a week on average over the year.

Stead, who concluded a highly successful eight-year stint as BlackCaps coach in June, was recently appointed as the head coach of Indian domestic side Andhra for the 2025-26 edition of the Ranji Trophy, and he will be working outside NZC to develop his skills further.

“Gary is also able to work outside of NZC, such as his recent part-time appointment to the Indian domestic side Andhra for their upcoming four-day competition, an experience which will allow him to further grow his knowledge and experience," Gibson said.

Stead, who provided interim coaching support to Otago Cricket over the winter pre-season, has already been involved in a New Zealand under 19 camp this month, and said he still had the desire to keep pushing cricket forward in this country.

"New Zealand cricket’s very much been at my heart for the past 30 odd years and to be able to keep contributing to the game I love is really special,” Stead said.

“I’m still passionate about coaching and trying to help people learn and improve. If I can pass on some of my skills and experiences to the wider cricket network and in turn help the BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS win on the world stage - than that would be really satisfying.

Stead was appreciative of the NZC for allowing him to work outside the organisation. “I’m also appreciative of the opportunity to work outside of NZC to broaden my skills and experiences and hopefully I can bring what I learn back into our cricket environment," he added.

Stead has been a mainstay on the cricket scene since he made his first-class debut in 1991 at the age of 20. He played over 100 first-class and List A games for Canterbury, many as captain, and featured in five Tests for the New Zealand.

He first joined NZC as a coach development manager (2004-09), before becoming an assisted coach at the NZC Academy (2005-06), WHITE FERNS head coach (2009-12), and Canterbury head coach and director of cricket (2012-18), before he was appointed to the New Zealand men's team in 2018.

