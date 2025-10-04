Sr Women Inter-Department National Hockey: Railways Sports Promotion Board crowned champions

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) was crowned as the champions of the 5th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2025 after defeating Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. - Women. Sports Authority of India (SAI) secured the third position in the tournament as they won the bronze medal against the Central Board of Direct Taxes held at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi.

In the final match, Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) defeated Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. - Women 5-1. Navneet Kaur (9’, 21’, 54’) scored a stunning hat-trick to affirm the intentions of her side to lift the trophy convincingly. Salima Tete (39’) and Sangita Kumari (52’) also scored one goal each to take the game further away from their opponent. On the other side, Jyoti (60’) scored the consolation goal in the last minute for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. - Women and ended their campaign with a silver medal.

In the bronze medal position, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) clinched the medal after defeating the Central Board of Direct Taxes 4-1. Varitka Rawat (16’, 46’) rose to the occasion and scored a brace for her side, joined by her teammates, captain Aishwarya Chavan (39’) and Prini Kandir (41’), who also scored one goal each. In response, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (44’) managed to score a lone goal for the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

Earlier, the Railways Sports Promotion Board defeated the Sports Authority of India 3-1 in the first semifinal of the event. International stars Lalremsiami (7’), Navneet Kaur (39’), and Vandana Katariya (50’) rose to the occasion as they scored a goal each to affirm their berth in the final. On the other side, for the Sports Authority of India, Garlanka Varahalamma (53’) managed to score the consolation goal.

The Railway Sports Promotion Board has qualified for the semifinals via Pool B. Among their wins, RSPB triumphed against the Comptroller & Auditor General of India, 5-2. Despite conceding as early as the eleventh minute, Railway Sports Promotion Board bounced back with goals from Atul Deep (30’), Pratap Lakra (34’), Captain, Sayyad Niyaz Rahim (50’), Simranjot Singh (43’), and Darshan Vibhav Gawkar (49’). Veerathamizhan V (11’) and Thrishul Ganapathi (58’) were the goal-scorers for Comptroller & Auditor General of India.

