Sr Women Inter-Department National C'ship: Sahastra Seema Bal and Tamil Nadu Police win

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Sahastra Seema Bal and Tamil Nadu Police secured victory in their respective matches on the last day of the pool stage in the 5th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2025 at the Shivaji Stadium here on Wednesday.

In the first match on Wednesday, Sahastra Seema Bal defeated UCO Bank Women’s Hockey Academy 10-2 in Pool C. Manisha (29’, 41’, 47’) scored a fiery hat-trick, joined by her teammate Roshni Dungdung (39’, 56’), who also scored a brace.

Priti Singh (21’), Preeti (23’), Sonia (25’), Ranjita Minj (56’), and Mukta Mundu (57’) also contributed with one goal each to take the game away from their opponent. On the other hand, Kirti (30’) and Captain Ankita Dahiya (52’) scored one goal each for UCO Bank Women’s Hockey Academy.

In the next match, Tamil Nadu Police drew with Central Secretariat 2-2 in Pool A. Poonkodi (8’) and Nandhini T (8’) scored back-to-back goals in the eighth minute for Tamil Nadu Police. In contrast, captain Hritika Singh (10’, 38’) scored a brace for Central Secretariat to tie the match.

In the third match, the Central Reserve Police Force defeated Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy 9-0 in Pool B. Sushma Kumari (16’, 19’, 23’, 45’) stood out as the top goal scorer as she scored four goals throughout the game. In contrast, Pinki Ekka (32’, 50’) also scored a couple of goals. Etwari Mundu (20’), Manju Pyari Topno (27’), and Puja Yadav (59’) also scored a goal each to take the game away from their opponent.

Also, the other match between Union Bank of India and Services Sports Control Board was officially forfeited 5-0 in favour of Union Bank of India.

Semi-Final Line Up: 03rd October 2025

Semi-Final 1 - 0900 HRS

Railway Sports Promotion Board vs Sports Authority of India

Semi-Final 2 - 1130 HRS

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. - Women vs Central Board of Direct Taxes

--IANS

bsk/