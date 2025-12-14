Sr National Wrestling C'ship: Lalit, Sahil, Chetan, Sachin and others strike gold in Greco-Roman bouts

Ahmedabad, Dec 14 (IANS) Gold medals were shared among institutions and states on Day 3 of the 2025 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Ahmedabad, as all 10 Greco-Roman weight categories were decided, showcasing the strength of RSPB, SSCB, and Haryana.

Lalit from SSCB set the pace in the 55 kg category. Sahil from Haryana became the champion in the 60 kg division. RSPB’s Chetan won the 63 kg title, and SSCB’s Sachin finished first in the 67 kg weight class.

RSPB continued their success with Kuldeep Malik winning the 72 kg crown. SSCB’s Aman took the top spot in the 77 kg category. Haryana added another gold through Price in the 82 kg division, while RSPB’s Rohit won the 87 kg final.

In the heavier classes, RSPB’s Nitesh secured gold in the 97 kg category. Haryana’s Joginder Rathi excelled in the 130 kg heavyweight division, completing the Greco-Roman competitions.

The strong individual results led to a close team contest, with RSPB and SSCB finishing tied for first in the Greco-Roman team rankings, each with 190 points. Haryana placed third with 138 points.

Several teams contributed to the medal tally with silver and bronze finishes. This highlighted the competitive spirit of the Greco-Roman events and set an exciting tone for the remaining days of the championship in Ahmedabad.

--IANS

hs/