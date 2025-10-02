Sr Men Inter-Departmental Nationals: Punjab & Sind, Services, Food Corp, and SAI win on Day 3

Jamshedpur, Oct 2 (IANS) Punjab & Sind Bank, Services Sports Control Board, and Food Corporation of India secured convincing wins on the third day of the 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025. Meanwhile, the match between Steel Plant Sports Board and Central Secretariat ended in an exciting draw.

In Thursday’s first match, Punjab & Sind Bank defeated Central Reserve Police Force 7-3 in Pool B. Jaskaran Singh starred with a hat-trick (11’, 24’, 35’), while Mandeep Singh (7’), Sukhwinder Singh (19’), Santa Singh (20’), and Harmanjit Singh (26’) each scored once. For the opposition, Samsher netted two goals (33’, 56’), and Balram Dahiya added a goal at 28’, marking a competitive game.

In the Pool C match, Services Sports Control Board defeated Central Industrial Security Force 5-1. Captain Rajbhar Pawan (21’, 41’) scored twice, leading Services. Sanjit Toppo (40’), Rahul Kumar Rajbhar (56’), and Sukhdev Singh (57’) also scored to secure the victory. The Central Industrial Security Force demonstrated their effort with a goal from Sandeep Kumar (45’) in the second half.

In the day's next match, Steel Plant Sports Board and Central Secretariat drew an exciting 4-4 in Pool C. Simon Bodra scored twice for Steel Plant Sports Board at 35' and 37'. Captain Deepak Soreng scored two late goals at 58' and 60' to equalise. For Central Secretariat, Deepak scored twice at 31’ and 54’, while Harjit Singh Bhatti (3’) and Vinay (10’) each added a goal in a competitive game.

In another match, the Food Corporation of India won against the Central Board of Direct Taxes with a score of 2-0 in Pool D. Paramvir Singh scored twice in quick succession at 55 and 58 minutes, securing the victory for the Food Corporation of India. Although the Central Board of Direct Taxes demonstrated solid defensive organisation for most of the game, they could not contain the late offensive push from Food Corporation of India.

In the final match of the day, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) defeated I.T.B.P. Central Hockey Team 11-0. Mohammad Zaid Khan was the top scorer, netting five goals in the 2nd, 20th, 46th, 49th, and 56th minutes. Pankaj also scored twice in the 25th and 31st minutes, bolstering his team’s lead. Additionally, Lalit Negi (33’), Manish Sahani (40’), Mohd. Saif Khan (44’) and Mohit Karma (52’) each contributed one goal for the Sports Authority of India.

Additionally, the match between the All India Police Sports Control Board and Union Bank of India was officially forfeited, resulting in a 5-0 victory for the All India Police Sports Control Board.

-- IANS

