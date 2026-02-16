Sports Secretary chairs National Compliance Platform meeting to strengthen anti-doping framework

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The fourth meeting of the National Compliance Platform (NCP), which focused on emerging doping challenges in sports, was held on Monday under the leadership of the Secretary (Sports) at the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

Read More

Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports), conducted a comprehensive review of anti-doping measures undertaken by various stakeholders and discussed ways to strengthen inter-ministerial coordination to prevent doping and promote clean and fair sports across the country.

Rao emphasised the importance of coordinated enforcement, stronger supply-chain monitoring, and greater awareness to reduce the risk of accidental doping and preserve the integrity of sports.

Discussions also focused on enhancing regulatory oversight, strengthening testing and surveillance, and improving intelligence sharing among enforcement agencies.

Participants highlighted emerging concerns, including contaminated or mislabelled nutritional supplements, misuse of prescription medicines, and the online sale and promotion of banned or unapproved substances. Stakeholders emphasised the need to expand sample testing, improve laboratory capacity, and verify supplements through accredited laboratories in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

The meeting underscored the importance of structured anti-doping education programmes for athletes and coaches, establishing an effective grievance redressal system, and strictly enforcing the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, particularly Schedule H provisions requiring prescription-based drug sales, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports informed in a release on Monday.

It also called for a comprehensive national strategy to tackle doping at its source, ensure compliance with global anti-doping standards, and protect athlete health, sporting integrity, and India’s international reputation.

Representatives from several key organisations attended, including the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Narcotics Control Bureau, National Anti-Doping Agency, Sports Authority of India, and the Paralympic Committee of India, among others.

--IANS

vi/bsk/