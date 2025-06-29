Sports Minister Mandaviya leads 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' in Palitana with 'Swachhata Senanis'

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya led a diverse group, especially the ‘Swachhta Senanis’, our frontline cleanliness warriors, in a special edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle this morning in Palitana, Gujarat.

Held across 6000 locations nationwide simultaneously, the cycling drives saw various staff and associated workers from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, sanitation workers, Nagar Palika Nigam staff as well as state and district municipal corporations taking centre stage.

This was the 29th edition of the cycling movement that started nationwide in December 2024. The Fit India Sundays on Cycle event has also seen a special mention from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio program Mann Ki Baat, solidifying its place as one of India’s flagship health and wellness campaigns.

In Palitana, various cycling clubs across the Bhavnagar district joined in. In his hometown of Palitana, Mandaviya reaffirmed that the campaign has turned into a movement now.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India movement launched in 2019 is being taken forward in the best way possible through the Sundays on Cycle. This is no longer just a campaign - it is a movement,” Mandaviya said.

“With the ‘Swachhata Senanis’ leading the way, we’re sending a strong signal that fitness and cleanliness go hand in hand. Everyone, big or small, must do their bit for Viksit Bharat and we have to make cycling the trend in this modern generation.”

From urban locations to small towns, citizens took to the street early morning in a show of unity and commitment toward a healthier lifestyle. Besides the Swachhata Senanis, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), local police, MYBharat volunteers from NYKS, NSS, etc. also joined in.

In the national capital Delhi, a crowd of nearly 1,000 cyclists gathered at the iconic Connaught Place for the event, co-hosted by the Raahgiri Foundation and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). Chief guest Babita Phogat, Padma Shri awardee and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, praised the initiative for creating a movement that goes beyond physical fitness.

“When our Prime Minister started this campaign, we were thrilled to be a part of it. Events like these give us mental satisfaction and encouraging our youth to embrace active lifestyles. Today morning, everyone present in CP were just talking about Fit India and Sundays on Cycle. The spirit was full, and I’m sure many who cycled for the first time in years will continue doing so as well as inspire others,” said Babita.

The other key attractions that took place on the sidelines of the cycling included Zumba, rope skipping, folk dance, nukkad natak, yoga sessions, open mic, etc. The rope skipping activity was organised by a team led by Dr. Shikha Gupta.

