Sports fraternity expresses 'shock and anguish' over tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) The tragic incident of a plane crash in Ahmedabad has left the Indian sports fraternity deeply shocked and anguished as the sportsperson expressed their thoughts and prayers for the passengers, crew & their families.

Air India's London-bound Flight AI171 crashed near the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon near Ahmedabad airport. Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national, and 7 Portuguese nationals. Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh took to X to express his grief over the deadly incident. "I am utterly shocked and deeply anguished to learn about the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and their families who are enduring unimaginable pain and loss.

"In moments like these, words feel so inadequate, but I hope that those affected find strength, courage, and support. My heart goes out to everyone impacted by this tragedy," he shared.

Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler P.V. Sindhu said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London today, June 12, 2025. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of all 242 souls on board. May love surround every grieving heart and strength find those left behind."

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla also extended his thoughts and prayers, saying, "Deeply shocked & heartbroken to learn about the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts are with the passengers, crew & their families as they face this unimaginable tragedy. In times like these, our hearts must come together in compassion for all who are suffering."

"This is a very sad accident. May God give place to all the departed souls in his feet," Olympic medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia said.

Former India allrounder Yusuf Pathan shared, "Very shocked to hear about the #AirIndia Ahmedabad-London flight incident near Ahmedabad airport. Praying for the safety of all passengers and crew."

Ex-India allrounder Irfan Pathan added, "Deeply saddened by the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad today. Prayers for the passengers, crew, and their families."

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the plane crash in Gujarat. May families find strength in this unimaginable time."

Shared India pacer Mohammed Shami: "Pray for all the families."

Indian Premier League franchises all expressed their shock over the tragic incident. "We are deeply saddened by the plane crash in Ahmedabad. We pray for everyone affected and their families," Gujarat Titans posted on X.

Mumbai Indians shared, "Prayers and strength for everyone affected by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad."

"Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, and the families impacted by the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash. You are in our hearts and prayers," Chennai Super Kings shared on X.

"A heartbreaking tragedy in Ahmedabad. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the passengers, crew, and their families," Punjab Kings said.

