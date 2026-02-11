Sports build discipline, resilience beyond arena: Manipur CM Khemchand Singh

Imphal, Feb 11 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday attended the closing ceremony of the 34th Manipur State Taekwondo Championship-2026 at the Khuman Lampak Indoor stadium in Imphal.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that sports not only build physical strength but also cultivate mental resilience, discipline and character. He noted that regular practice of martial arts encourages habits such as waking up early, effective time management and self-control.

He added that sports improve endurance and focus, qualities that are extremely useful in day-to-day life. Singh further stated that the discipline imbibed through martial arts instils values such as honesty, responsibility and perseverance among practitioners.

Singh was awarded the prestigious 5th-Dan Black Belt in traditional Taekwondo by the Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation, Seoul, South Korea, in December last year.

Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh, speaking on the occasion, emphasised that parents and guardians should nurture the importance of discipline in children from an early age to help them excel both in sports and in life. He urged the authorities concerned to ensure a transparent and unbiased selection process.

He also stressed that fairness and merit-based opportunities are essential for nurturing talent and producing world-class athletes from the state.

The four-day championship, which saw participation from 32 teams, reflected the widespread enthusiasm and competitive spirit of Taekwondo across Manipur.

As part of the event, the Chief Minister distributed prizes to the winners and congratulated all participants for their dedication and sporting spirit.

MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh, Director of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mayengbam Veto Singh, President of the Manipur Olympic Association, Sunil Elangbam, officials of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, players and other dignitaries were present at the programme.

Later in the evening, the Chief Minister inspected the ongoing road construction works at Thangal Bazar. He reviewed the progress of the project and interacted with officials on site, emphasising the need for timely completion and quality execution to ensure public convenience.

