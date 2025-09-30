Sports and politics shouldn’t be mixed: Monty Panesar on Asia Cup final trophy row

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Monty Panesar gave his verdict on the India-Pakistan controversy at the Asia Cup, and opined that the handshake and trophy snub was the bigger issue in the tournament. The continental event concluded on Sunday, with India bagging the title for the ninth time.

Team India returned home without the Asia Cup champions trophy after controversies took centre stage during the presentation ceremony. The former England cricketer stated that sports and politics should not be mixed; however, it is the team that ultimately makes the final decision.

“It was a brilliant win for India. They did really, really well. They performed superbly with the bat, and at one stage, after 10 overs, you think, well, Pakistan got a good chance. However, the bigger issue is not giving a handshake or picking up the trophy. But, you know, going forward, they probably, you know, should take the trophy. Sports and politics shouldn’t be mixed. However, that's ultimately up to the Indian team. At the moment, their cricket is doing the talking. As long as they're winning and they're winning trophies, they can do, you know, whatever they wish to do,” Panesar told IANS.

Notably, India refused to collect the trophy from any Pakistani official owing to the political unrest between the two countries.

However, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chair Mohsin Naqvi was firm on his decision to give away the winners’ trophy.

As a result, the players received only the individual trophies, Player of the Tournament and Player of the Match, with the championship silverware being taken off the field by Naqvi after India’s decision.

Panesar also proposed introducing a southern hemisphere trophy series, with teams such as India, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa participating, which would provide more and better competition.

“Going forward, maybe India need to produce another series where it's, you know, India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, you know, and have a Southern Hemisphere trophy. They'll do better in that competition,” he added.

-- IANS

vi/bsk/