Specialist Coaches, High-Performance Centre: CWI chalks out long-term reforms to strengthen cricket

St. John's (Antigua), Oct 3 (IANS) The Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee has announced a series of immediate and long-term reforms to strengthen West Indies cricket following an emergency meeting held in August after a run of disappointing results.

The meeting was convened after a run of disappointing results, including the historic defeat to Australia at Sabina Park in the final test of the series in July.

The session brought together a wide cross-section of key stakeholders, including West Indies legends Brian Lara and Sir Clive Lloyd, captains Shai Hope and Roston Chase, Head Coach and team management, and former players such as Anthony Gray and Ramnaresh Sarwan.

The committee highlighted ten critical challenges affecting the state of West Indies cricket, including; Declining quality of regional tournaments, Technical, tactical, and mental skills deficiencies, Underperforming franchise system, Gaps in infrastructure and facilities, Lack of specialist coaching support, Limited ICC revenue share and financial constraints, Fragmented player development pathways and Inadequate fitness and conditioning standards.

The Committee compiled a list of short-term and medium to long-term action items and objectives "focused on addressing these gaps", which were "presented to and approved by CWI’s Board of Directors" during their Quarterly Meeting on September 25.

As per the short term action, CWI said that an internationally proven batting coach will be hired to work across the system, and a full-time sports psychologist/performance coach will join the senior men’s team. The women’s team role will also be upgraded to a full-time role."

A state-of-the-art facility at Coolidge Cricket Ground, including modern nets, gym, and rehabilitation infrastructure will be set up, and franchise teams will now submit Individual Development Plans and meet new minimum standards while "Player fitness will be closely tracked", supported by a new regional fitness leaderboard.

In the medium- to long-term action list; A National Cricket Development Framework unifying grassroots, school, academy, and high-performance pathways. Comprehensive franchise reform to ensure accountability for player development and consideration of alternative professional models.

Establishment of standardised academies for ages 11–18 to feed into the High-Performance Program. Completion of the High-Performance Centre in Antigua as the regional hub for elite development.

Greater focus on financial sustainability, including lobbying for equitable ICC revenue distribution and new partnerships with governments, private entities, and philanthropists. A structured mentorship framework connecting current and former West Indies players with emerging talent.

CWI’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe said, “These reforms represent decisive action to strengthen our systems, raise standards, and provide the next generation of players with the tools, facilities, and mentorship they need to succeed. While challenges remain, our commitment to cricket development across the region is unwavering, and all efforts will be made to prioritize the execution of these initiatives.”

