Special opportunity to play in heartland of hockey: Kazakhstan skipper Dyussebekov on team's arrival in India for Men’s Asia Cup

Rajgir, Aug 27 (IANS) The Kazakhstan men’s hockey team touched down in Bihar on Tuesday night ahead of their participation in the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, set to take place from August 29 to September 7 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium.

Led by Yerkebulan Dyussebekov, the side is making its maiden appearance on Indian soil and is eager to showcase its potential on the continental stage.

This will be only Kazakhstan’s second outing at the Asia Cup, having last featured in the 1994 edition in Hiroshima, Japan, where they registered a fifth-place finish. The same year, they also secured a sixth-place finish at the Asian Games, underlining the nation’s growing presence in Asian hockey at the time.

Upon the team’s arrival, Kazakhstan’s captain Yerkebulan Dyussebekov said, “We are extremely excited to be here in India for the very first time. This country is known as the heartland of hockey, and for us to play in such an atmosphere is a very special opportunity. We are looking forward to experiencing the passion of the fans and competing at this newly developed venue in Rajgir.”

He added, “We have a very young team, and over the past few months our preparation has been about giving these players confidence and exposure at the highest level. The energy and enthusiasm in the group is fantastic, and we are eager to learn and grow with every match.”

“Being placed in a group with India, Japan, and China will be a tough challenge, but we see this as a great chance to test ourselves against some of the best teams in Asia. Our aim is to fight hard, play with discipline, and make Kazakhstan proud on this big stage,” Dyussebekov concluded.

Currently ranked 81st in the FIH World Rankings, Kazakhstan find themselves in Pool A, drawn alongside hosts India, as well as Japan and China—three of Asia’s top hockey powerhouses.

They will open their campaign with a stern test against Japan on August 29, followed by a clash with China on August 31, before wrapping up the group stage with a high-profile encounter against India on September 1.

