Spain's Aitana Bonmati discharged from hospital after meningitis scare

Madrid, June 29 (IANS) Spain's women's national team has received a boost before flying to Switzerland for the Women's European Championship with the news that star player Aitana Bonmati has left hospital after having tested positive for viral meningitis.

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner was taken to hospital on Friday after feeling ill with a fever after tests confirmed viral meningitis, reports Xinhua.

The Barca femine star took to social media to thank the support she has gotten since being admitted to the hospital.

"Thanks to everyone for the messages received and to those who have helped me these days. Fortunately, everything is going well, I hope to be back soon. Thank you all, I’ve felt you close by," posted Bonmati on 'X.'

That meant she missed Friday's 3-1 friendly win over Japan, with her participation in the Euros in doubt. However, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Sunday morning that Aitana has been allowed to leave hospital after responding to treatment.

The Spain squad flies to Switzerland on Sunday afternoon, although Aitana will not be flying out with them but given her important role in the team, it is expected that she will join up with the side sooner rather than later.

"Aitana Bonmati has been allowed to leave hospital and she will return to the team in the coming days," informed the RFEF.

"Talking about meningitis can be scary but it is controlled," coach Montse Tome had said.

"She is a very important player for us. We'll wait for her as long as we can."

Bonmati has scored 30 goals in 78 games for Spain and was a key member of the squad which won the 2023 World Cup and the Nations League last year.

It seems unlikely that she will have recovered when the World Cup winner begins its Euros campaign against Portugal on July 3, but Spain will be confident of victory after having beaten Portugal twice in the recent UEFA Nations League group stage, with a 4-2 away win followed by a 7-1 thrashing at home in April.

Spain then faces Belgium on July 7 and completes the group stage against Italy four days later.

--IANS

ab/