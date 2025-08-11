Spain part ways with Montse Tome after Euro final defeat

Madrid, Aug 11 (IANS) The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have confirmed they have parted ways with women’s national team head coach Montse Tome weeks after the side lost to England in the final of the Women’s European Championship on penalties.

Montse’s contract was set to expire in August but the governing body has now confirmed no renewal is to take place. In her stead, Spain Under-23 head coach Sonia Bermudez will take reins of the national team.

An RFEF statement read: “The Board of Directors of the Royal Spanish Football Federation would like to thank Montse Tome for her work, professionalism and dedication in various roles during her time as a member of the RFEF national teams, particularly during her time as senior national team coach.”

Montse was appointed head coach of the senior women’s team in September 2023 after the controversial exit of Jorge Vilda, after having served as an assistant under him, and thus becoming Spain’s first female head coach.

Former Spanish football federation president, Luis Rubiales, was found guilty of sexual assault for kissing player Jenni Hermoso without her consent.

The incident occurred as Spain’s players received their medals after winning the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Sydney when Rubiales grabbed Hermoso’s head and kissed her on the lips. The act sparked widespread protests and calls for his resignation.

Three of his former colleagues, including the World Cup-winning coach Vilda, ex-RFEF marketing chief Ruben Rivera, and former sporting director Albert Luque - were acquitted of coercion charges.

She led the side to victory in the inaugural Women's Nations League in February 2024

During her playing career, Bermudez played for Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Levante, winning nine league titles.

Before being promoted to the senior squad, the 40-year-old, who made 61 appearances for Spain, served as head coach of the U23 team.

She participated in the 2015 World Cup as Spain's captain, however La Roja placed last in their group.

